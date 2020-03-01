Four new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Four more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Malaysia on Sunday (Mar 1), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 29.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 26th case is a 52-year-old man who had visited Shanghai, China in mid-January.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The man had a fever and sore throat on Feb 27, and received outpatient treatment at a private hospital on the same day.

On Saturday, the man tested positive for COVID-19 and he was admitted to the isolation ward of Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The source of the infection is currently being investigated, with contact tracing being carried out.

The 27th case is a 20-year-old trainee nurse who was on short-term attachment to a private hospital which treated case 24.

The nurse was identified through contact tracing to be a close contact of case 24. On Feb 21 and Feb 22, the nurse handled case 24 without wearing any personal protective equipment.

On Feb 27, she subsequently developed a cough and was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. She has been admitted to an isolation ward at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

The 28th case is a 45-year-old man who is a colleague of case 25.

Along with another colleague and case 25, they had travelled to Milan, Italy from Feb 15 to Feb 21. After contact tracing was carried out, the man was found to have displayed symptoms on Feb 26 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The man has since been admitted to an isolation ward at Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment and further monitoring.

Dr Noor Hisham said case 29 is a 35-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital on Feb 21.

“She shared a room with case 24, who at that time was not known to have contracted COVID-19 yet. On Feb 25, she was allowed to return home and on Feb 27 she began to feel unwell but did not seek treatment.

“She was identified as a close contact of case 24 and was confirmed COVID-19 positive and has been admitted to the isolation ward of Sungai Buloh Hospital,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said 22 of the 29 COVID-19 patients in the country had recovered and been discharged while the remaining seven are still receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, a national-level meeting on the management of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients at private hospitals and clinics was held on Sunday.

The meeting was to update private medical practitioners on the latest COVID-19 situation to ensure that they would be better prepared to respond to any unexpected developments, he said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram