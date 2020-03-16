South Korea reports 74 new coronavirus cases

SEOUL: South Korea reported 74 new coronavirus infections on Monday (Mar 16), slightly lower than a day ago, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new cases bring the country's total to 8,236.

The KCDC also reported that 303 more patients had fully recovered and had been released from care. A total of 1,137 people have recovered and been released so far.

South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases and the latest numbers are significantly lower than the peak of 909 cases reported on Feb 29 and slightly down from the 76 recorded on Sunday.

Starting Sunday, South Korea began to subject visitors from France, Germany, Britain, Spain and the Netherlands to stricter border checks, after imposing similar rules for China, Italy and Iran suffering a major outbreak.



Apart from measuring temperature at the airport, visitors from those countries now need to download an app the South Korean government rolled out to report whether they have any symptoms related to the virus every day.

South Korea has been testing hundreds of thousands of people and tracking potential carriers like detectives, using cell phone and satellite technology.

