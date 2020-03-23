South Korea reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, total at 8,961

SEOUL: South Korea reported 64 new coronavirus cases on Monday (Mar 23), taking the national tally to 8,961, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The new numbers extend a downward trend, marking the 12th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100 or fewer.

Authorities have urged South Koreans to stay home and maintain social distancing, as imported cases and new outbreaks around small clusters continued to emerge while an overall tally in new infections has been declining.

Restrictions on high-risk events such as religious, sports and entertainment gatherings took effect on Sunday, requiring facilities to ensure space between the attendees and allowing local governments to conduct on-site checks and issue fines.

From Australia's Bondi Beach to the streets of New Delhi, authorities across the Asia-Pacific region have ramped up efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control.

Tighter travel restrictions were imposed in several countries as the number of cases in the region soared past 95,000 - a third of the world's infections, an AFP tally shows.

