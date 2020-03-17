Thailand reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, total of 177: Official

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (Mar 17), raising the total to 177, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health told a news conference.

Eleven of the new cases are connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of coronavirus cases, while other cases are those that worked closely with foreigners, Sukhum said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most of the cases, 70 per cent to 80 per cent, in Thailand are recorded in Bangkok, he said.

Thailand has recorded one coronavirus fatality and 41 patients have recovered and returned home.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement