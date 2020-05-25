Thailand reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok
FILE PHOTO: Passengers embark from a train at a station, after the Thai government eased isolation measures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File photo

BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed two new coronavirus cases and one additional death on Monday (May 25), a health ministry spokesman said.

The new numbers brought the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,042 and deaths to 57 since the outbreak began in January, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the COVID-19 Administration Centre.

More than 96 per cent of the patients, or 2,928 people, have recovered, he said.

Thailand's COVID-19 task force last Friday announced that the country would maintain its state of emergency over the coronavirus until the end of June, in an effort to keep infections under control as the government prepares to ease restrictions further.

The extension is subject to Cabinet approval on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters/nc

