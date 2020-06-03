Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand on Wednesday (Jun 3) reported one new coronavirus infection and no new deaths, bringing the country's total to 3,084 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

The new case is a 26-year-old Thai man who recently returned from Saudi Arabia, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's coronavirus task force.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are 2,968 patients who have recovered.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram