Thailand reports seven more COVID-19 cases, all in quarantine

BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed seven new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths on Monday (Jun 8), with the new cases found in quarantine, taking the country to two weeks without a local transmission.

Thailand has reported 77 cases in the past 14 days and all were contained after being imported from overseas, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,119, with 58 deaths.



