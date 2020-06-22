Thailand reports 3 new imported coronavirus cases; 28 days without local transmission
BANGKOK: Thailand on Monday (Jun 22) reported three new coronavirus cases, all imported, marking 28 days without local transmission, a senior official said.
The three new cases were Thai nationals returning from India and were detected in state quarantine, said spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.
Thailand has so far recorded 58 deaths related to COVID-19 among 3,151 infections, of which 3,022 patients have recovered.
Taweesin said the administration was coordinating with Myanmar authorities regarding 23 coronavirus cases found among migrants deported from Thailand.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram