Thailand reports 122 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 721

BANGKOK: Thailand has 122 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 721, a health ministry spokesman said on Monday (Mar 23) at a news conference.

The new cases include 20 patients linked to previous cases, 10 new imported cases, and 92 cases that tested positive and are awaiting investigation into how they contracted the disease, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman said.

Thailand has recorded one death since the outbreak while 52 patients have recovered and gone home while 668 are still being treated in hospitals.

Authorities across the Asia-Pacific region have ramped up efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control.



Malls in Bangkok, except for supermarkets, will be closed for 22 days beginning Mar 22 to Apr 12 in a bid to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said in a statement on Saturday.



Boxing stadiums, beauty salons and arcades were also included in the closure announcement. Those found violating the order face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 100,000 baht (US$3,029).

