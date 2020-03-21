Thailand reports 89 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily jump

BANGKOK: Thailand reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday (Mar 21), with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said the new cases were linked to earlier infections from a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in neighbouring Malaysia.

Of those infected, 366 are currently being treated, while 44 have recovered.

Thailand has reported one death in the outbreak.

From Sunday, all travellers - both Thai and foreign - will need to acquire a health certificate before entering Thailand as the country stepped up its efforts to control the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

On Mar 19, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) issued guidelines for air operators that provide services to passengers travelling to the country.

From Mar 22, foreign nationals wishing to visit Thailand will have to present a health certificate at the time of check-in to prove they pose no risk of COVID-19 infection.

Confusion over Thailand's new coronavirus curbs left travellers scrambling on Friday as Thai citizens queued at embassies abroad to get special travel papers and foreigners faced the challenge of producing a negative test for the disease.



