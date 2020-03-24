Thailand reports second COVID-19 death, Cabinet to meet

BANGKOK: Thailand reported its second coronavirus death on Tuesday (Mar 24), a health ministry official said.

The country has confirmed 721 cases of infection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ministry will hold a news conference at 10am local time (0300 GMT) to give more details and update the outbreak situation.

Later on Tuesday, the Cabinet will consider additional measures to help those affected by the outbreak.



The pandemic of disease caused by the coronavirus is accelerating, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded and infections reported from nearly every country worldwide.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram