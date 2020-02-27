Japan PM Abe to ask schools to close for most of March to contain COVID-19 spread

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday (Feb 27) that the government will ask all elementary, junior high and high schools to close from Mar 2 until spring break, typically around the end of March.

"The government considers the health and safety of children above anything else," Abe said at a meeting of the government's task force to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The spring break for public schools usually starts late March in Japan.

"Efforts to prevent the spread of infections among children are being made in various areas," Abe added.

Many public elementary schools and junior high schools in northern Hokkaido were closed on Thursday as the governor has requested for public schools to be closed for about a week.

The city of Osaka also said it will close its kindergartens, elementary and junior high schools from Saturday for two weeks.

Japan has confirmed at least 186 domestic infections, including three deaths since the outbreak began.

Opposition lawmakers have questioned the relatively low number of tests administered in Japan - about 1,000 nationwide, compared with 57,000 in South Korea.

Japan has also faced criticism for its handling of a cruise ship placed in quarantine after a former passenger contracted the virus.

More than 700 people on board the Diamond Princess have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, with multiple new cases emerging while the ship was in quarantine and among passengers allowed off the ship after initially testing negative.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.