Hong Kong reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Asia

Hong Kong reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

A pregnant woman wearing a face mask walks past a street mural in Hong Kong
A pregnant woman wearing a face mask walks past a street mural in Hong Kong, Mar 23, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Bookmark

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 65 new coronavirus infections on Friday (Mar 27), its biggest daily rise so far, taking the total number of cases in the Chinese-ruled city to 518, health officials said.

Of the latest cases, 41 had recently returned from travelling abroad.

READ: Hotels in Hong Kong see spike in occupancy rates as thousands return

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the novel coronavirus and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark