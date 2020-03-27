Hong Kong reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 65 new coronavirus infections on Friday (Mar 27), its biggest daily rise so far, taking the total number of cases in the Chinese-ruled city to 518, health officials said.
Of the latest cases, 41 had recently returned from travelling abroad.
