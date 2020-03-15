Malaysia reports 190 new COVID-19 cases, most linked to mosque event

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday (Mar 15), most linked to a religious event at a mosque that was attended by more than 16,000 people from several countries.

The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 428, the health ministry said in a statement.

Currently, nine patients are in intensive care and are receiving respiratory support.

Seven patients were also recently discharged from Hospital Sungai Buloh, bringing the total number of recovered patients in Malaysia to 42.



The health ministry said investigations into the religious gathering are ongoing. The ministry also urged participants of the tabligh event, or religious rally, at Masjid Jamek Sri Petaling to contact the authorities.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said that the Malaysian government will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss further measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the country.



Prime Minister Muyiddin Yassin said on Friday that the country was facing a "second wave" of infections, and warned of an impact on economic growth.

To contain the spread of the virus, all gatherings including international meetings, sports, social and religious events would be cancelled or postponed until after April, he said.



