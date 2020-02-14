Four COVID-19 patients in Malaysia discharged from hospital

PUTRAJAYA: Four COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, bringing the number of people having been successfully treated in Malaysia to seven.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the four were discharged from hospital on Friday (Feb 14).

She added that they were the first, second, third and fifth cases among the 19 who have been tested positive since the infections were first reported on Jan 25.



“They are all Chinese nationals, comprising two women aged 66 and 36, as well as two boys aged 11 and two,” she told a press conference after chairing a special National Disaster Management Committee meeting on COVID-19.

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. (Photo: Bernama)

Dr Wan Azizah said the cumulative number of cases in Malaysia remained at 19. This includes six Malaysians.

All who have been quarantined at the Surveillance Centre at Higher Education Leadership Academy in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, are doing well, she added.

Dr Wan Azizah said if they are tested negative in the final screening for COVID-19, they too will be allowed home after the 14-day quarantine on Feb 18.

On Feb 4, a total of 107 Malaysian citizens and their non-Malaysian spouses and children were brought back to Kuala Lumpur from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, on a special flight. They have been quarantined at Nilai.



Two among those evacuated were later confirmed to have contracted the virus.

