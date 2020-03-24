Malaysia reports another COVID-19 fatality linked to religious gathering; death toll rises to 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Tuesday (Mar 24) reported another death linked to COVID-19, bringing the national death toll to 15.

Health director general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country's 15th fatality involved a 71-year-old Malaysian man from Melaka who had attended a religious gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque.



The man - known as Case 1519 - was a close contact of another attendee of the religious gathering.

The elderly man had a history of chronic illness and had received treatment at Hospital Pakar Sultanah in the town of Muar.

Malaysia on Monday reported 212 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily increase so far, bringing the national total to 1,518.

The cases linked to the religious gathering cluster account for 970 - or 62 per cent - of the total cases in the country.



The event, which took place from Feb 27 to Mar 1, was attended by 16,000 people. It has also led to infections in neighbouring countries including Brunei, Singapore and Cambodia.

