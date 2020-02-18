Two Malaysians on Diamond Princess cruise liner tested positive for COVID-19: Health Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysians on quarantined cruise liner Diamond Princess have tested positive for COVID-19, said the Health Ministry on Tuesday (Feb 18).

Posting on his Facebook page, Malaysian director-general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah noted that the cruise liner has the largest cluster of cases outside China.

“Two Malaysians on Diamond Princess cruise were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 and two more pending (are) awaiting anxiously for their results,” he said.

“Both infected patients are being isolated and managed in Japan.”

There are more than 450 infected cases on Diamond Princess, currently being quarantined off Japan’s coast.

The vessel, owned by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama on Feb 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it travelled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus.

There were more than 3,600 people on board.

Last Sunday, the United States evacuated about 400 citizens from the Diamond Princess.

Australia, Canada, Italy, South Korea and Hong Kong have also announced plans to repatriate passengers.

