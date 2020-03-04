Autogate, e-gate systems at all Malaysia entry points temporarily suspended to deal with COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Wednesday (Mar 4) suspended the use of all autogate and e-gate systems at all entry points as a measure to address the spread of COVID-19.



Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud confirmed the suspension but added that it would not affect tourist arrivals.



“Yes (the autogate system) is temporarily suspended and will not affect the entry of tourists. It is for the purpose of stricter control in dealing with the spread of the COVID-19 virus and we will continue to work closely with the Health Ministry on the issue,” he told the Bernama news agency.



Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Wednesday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the national total to 50.

Most of these new cases are close contacts or linked to Case 26, who has also been identified as the source of a COVID-19 cluster, resulting in a total of 21 infections.

The ministry previously said that Case 26, a 52-year-old man, visited Shanghai in mid-January.



