Malaysia reports 235 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 23

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Thursday (Mar 26) reported 235 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national total to 2,031 - the highest in Southeast Asia.

The health ministry also said the country's death toll increased to 23, as of 5pm on Thursday.

Sixty of the new cases are related to a cluster linked to a religious gathering at the Sri Petaling mosque.



Investigations into the remaining 175 new cases are still ongoing and they may be linked to other clusters, the ministry added.



The health ministry said 45 patients are currently in the intensive care unit, of which 32 required ventilation support.

Malaysia's total number of cases has now doubled in a week. On Wednesday, the government extended curbs on travel and movement to until Apr 14 to contain the spread of the virus.



The 22nd death, known as Case 1,797, is a 48-year-old Malaysian man who had a history of chronic illness. He had attended the tabligh (religious) gathering at the Sri Petaling mosque, and was a close contact of another COVID-19 case.

The 23rd death, known as Case 1,840, is a 62-year-old Malaysian man who also had a history of chronic illness. Investigations into any potential links to other clusters are still underway.



Sixteen patients have recently been discharged, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 215.



