14 new cases of COVID-19 in Malaysia, new cluster identified

KUALA LUMPUR: Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Malaysia on Wednesday (Mar 4), bringing the national total to 50.

Most of these new cases are close contacts or linked to Case 26, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Case 26 has also been identified as the source of a COVID-19 cluster, resulting in a total of 21 infections (Case 30 to Case 50).



The ministry previously said that Case 26, a 52-year-old man, visited Shanghai in mid-January.

He had a fever and sore throat on Feb 27 and received outpatient treatment at a private hospital on the same day. He later tested positive on Feb 29 and was warded at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

He has been identified as a director of UDA Holdings, which is a government-linked company, and a senior member in the leadership of sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional.

The Health Ministry said one case in the cluster was Case 26's officer while 15 others attended at least one activity together with Case 26.

The other five were close contacts of several individuals from these 16 cases.

