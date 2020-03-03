Seven new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR: Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Malaysia on Tuesday (Mar 3), bringing the national total to 36 cases.
Currently, 14 cases are being treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh and Hospital Kuala Lumpur while 22 others have been discharged, the Health Ministry said in an update.
“All of the patients are in stable condition,” the ministry added.
As of Tuesday, more than 80,000 people in mainland China have been infected by the coronavirus, with 2,943 fatalities.
The disease first emerged in December in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, before spreading to more than 60 countries.
New cases are now surging globally even as they continue to fall in China, with the World Health Organization warning that the world has entered "uncharted territory".
