Malaysia reports 123 new COVID-19 cases; national death toll at 10

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Sunday (Mar 22) reported 123 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 1,306.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah also confirmed that two patients had died on Sunday, bringing the national death toll to 10.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The ninth death was 48-year-old man with a travel history to Turkey. The doctor, known as Case 890, was admitted to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar on Mar 17.



The latest death, a 74-year-old Malaysian man, was linked to the tabligh (religious) gathering at the Sri Petaling mosque.

He was admitted to Hospital Pulau Pinang on Mar 13 and given ventilation support before his condition deteriorated, Dr Noor Hisham said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the 123 new cases, a total of 74 are linked to the religious gathering Sri Petaling mosque which took place from Feb 27 to Mar 1.

The event, attended by 16,000 people, has also led to infections in neighbouring countries including Brunei, Singapore, Cambodia and Thailand.



Out of the 10 fatalities in Malaysia, six have been linked to the religious gathering.

The rest of the cases are related to other clusters and investigations are still ongoing, the Malaysian health ministry said.

A total of 46 cases are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit and 22 patients are receiving ventilation support.



The ministry added that 25 patients were discharged on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 139 cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram