Malaysia reports third COVID-19 death, patient had attended religious gathering
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported its third fatality related to COVID-19 on Friday (Mar 20).
Case 152, a 58-year-old Malaysian man, had previously attended a religious gathering at Sri Petaling mosque.
Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the man was admitted to Hospital Tawau on Mar 9 with respiratory infection symptoms.
He was given ventilator support and was warded in the intensive care unit.
His condition then deteriorated and he died on Friday at around 6.30pm.
Malaysia on Friday reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 1,030.
Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 48 of the new cases were related to the mass religious gathering which took place at the Sri Petaling mosque from Feb 27 to Mar 1.
