Malaysia reports third COVID-19 death, patient had attended religious gathering

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported its third fatality related to COVID-19 on Friday (Mar 20).

Case 152, a 58-year-old Malaysian man, had previously attended a religious gathering at Sri Petaling mosque.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the man was admitted to Hospital Tawau on Mar 9 with respiratory infection symptoms.



He was given ventilator support and was warded in the intensive care unit.

His condition then deteriorated and he died on Friday at around 6.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another #COVIDー19 patient has died in Malaysia bringing the number of deaths to 3.



The 58 year old local man was part of the tabligh cluster case.



He passed away in Tawau Hospital, Sabah, today (Mar 20) after being admitted on Mar 9. @WHO @WHOMalaysia @WHOWPRO — KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) March 20, 2020

Malaysia on Friday reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 1,030.

Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 48 of the new cases were related to the mass religious gathering which took place at the Sri Petaling mosque from Feb 27 to Mar 1.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram