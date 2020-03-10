Mongolia locks down cities after reporting first COVID-19 case

ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia on Tuesday (Mar 10) barred anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days after the country reported its first COVID-19 case - a French energy company employee who flew in from Moscow.

"The capital Ulaanbaatar and all province centres are quarantined until Mar 16 to curb the outbreak," Deputy Prime Minister Enkhtuvshin Ulziisaikhan said at a press conference.



The National Emergency Commission said in a statement the individual travelled to Mongolia from France and transited through Moscow.

The government has identified 42 people the patient has met with and another 120 individuals who had close contact with the person.



