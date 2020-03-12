Philippines' Duterte announces containment measures in Manila to fight COVID-19

A government worker disinfects a high school in Manila
A government worker disinfects a high school in Manila on Mar 9, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Maria Tan)
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday (Mar 12) announced a halt on domestic land, sea and air travel to and from Manila, as well as community quarantine measures, in what he called a "lockdown" of the capital to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

Duterte approved a resolution to allow a raft of containment measures including bans on mass gatherings, a month of school closures and quarantining in communities where cases are detected, as well as stopping domestic travel in and out of Manila.

It follows confirmation on Saturday of the Philippines' first domestic transmission of the virus, which has killed two people there and infected 53.

Source: Reuters/zl

