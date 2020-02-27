Shincheonji: The secretive sect in South Korea's COVID-19 outbreak

SEOUL: The secretive South Korean religious group at the centre of the country's new coronavirus outbreak is a sprawling network so wealthy it can mobilise thousands of believers to hold Pyongyang-style mass performances at Seoul's Olympic stadium.

It has more than 1,000 churches in South Korea and boasts more than 240,000 members worldwide.

More than half of the country's nearly 1,600 infections are linked to Shincheonji followers.

"TEMPLE OF GOD"

Shincheonji - in full the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony - was founded in 1984 by Lee Man-hee, now 88.

In Korean, Shincheonji means "new heaven and earth".



Said to be a cult by critics, it describes itself on its website as "the one and only kingdom and temple of God on this earth", pledging to yield to the will of Jesus "by sacrificing our bodies like a candle".

Shincheonji proclaims Lee has donned the mantle of Jesus Christ and will take 144,000 people with him to heaven on the day of judgment.

Workers from a disinfection service company sanitize a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony where a woman known as "Patient 31" attended a service in Daegu, South Korea, February 19, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

It seeks recruits surreptitiously by dispatching its members to mainstream Protestant congregations to try to persuade their believers - a tactic that has prompted many churches to issue warnings to keep them at bay.

Church members are also known for proselytising in secret and not revealing their identities, which makes it hard for people to know if they have been in contact with a member, said an NPR report.

There has been a public uproar as health authorities said they were struggling to reach out to Shincheonji members in Daegu but hundreds have not responded, said the Korea Herald.



PATIENT 31

At their own services Shincheonji members are forbidden to wear glasses, necklaces and earrings.

They sit close together on the floor without chairs and desks, praying extensively in what critics say creates an ideal environment to spread viral infections.

According to a former church member Duhyen Kim, congregants were told not to wear masks while praying as it was "disrespectful to God to have masks on", CNN reported.



The church also took roll call and frowned upon members calling in sick, Kim said.

The outbreak among its followers began with Patient 31, a 61-year-old female member.

She developed a fever on Feb 10, but attended at least four church services in Daegu - the country's fourth-largest city and the epicentre of the outbreak - before being diagnosed.

GLOBAL REACH

After days of mounting public anger, Shincheonji has handed over a list of 212,000 members to authorities to enable them to be checked for coronavirus symptoms.

But reports say it has previously boasted of more than 240,000 members, raising doubts over the accuracy of the roster.

Shincheonji has 12 branches in South Korea that it calls "the 12 Tribes", each named after one of Jesus' disciples.

It says on its website it has mission centres in 15 countries around the world, including China and the United States, and that hundreds of pastors have renounced their ordinations to join it.



CNN reported that in January, thousands of Shincheonji members assembled for an annual gathering at the group's headquarters in Gwacheon, near Seoul.

Then, between Jan 31 and Feb 2, an unknown number of members came together for the funeral of the founder's brother, who was said to have been hospitalised at Cheongdo Daenam Hospital.



The hospital is the second hotspot for the virus within South Korea, with 114 virus cases. More than half of the 13 fatalities in the country are linked to the hospital.

MASS EVENTS

Shincheonji has been so successful that it has been able to mobilise thousands of followers to hold mass displays at high-profile venues - such as Seoul's Jamsil Olympic Stadium in 2012, home to the 1988 Games.



Hundreds of performers enacted biblical scenes and motifs on the pitch, while thousands turned the coloured pages of books in sequence, creating an ever-changing backdrop of giant images rippling across one side of the stadium.

