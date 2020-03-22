South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases fall to 98

SEOUL: South Korea reported 98 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (Mar 22), maintaining a downward trend in daily infections, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The daily tally brought national infections to 8,897 while the death toll remained unchanged at 104. It marked the 11th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100, compared with the peak of 909 cases recorded on Feb 29.

But Seoul officials urged facilities to stay closed and citizens to maintain social distancing, as concerns of imported cases and new outbreaks around small clusters persisted.

Of the new cases, 43 were from the hardest-hit city of Daegu, while 26 were traced to the greater Seoul area where small outbreaks from hospitals and workplaces have been reported.

