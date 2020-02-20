South Korea reports 31 new cases of COVID-19, bring total to 82

SEOUL: South Korea reported 31 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday (Feb 20), bringing the number of people infected in the country to 82, Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.

Of the new cases, 23 cases were traced to church services that a 61-year-old patient who has tested positive had attended in the central city of Daegu, the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Shincheonji Church posted a statement on its website confirming 10 of its members were infected by the woman, who had attended services.



The latest update comes just one day after South Korea's infection total increased sharply, after 20 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday.



Of those, 18 were in Daegu and neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, with 15 of them believed to be linked to the 61-year-old woman. Several of the cases attended the same church as the woman while one came into contact with her at a hospital.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram