Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Thursday (Mar 12), bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 70, health officials said.

All of the new patients had socialised and shared drinks, health officials said, adding that a tourist from Hong Kong had been the source of the infection.

"The Hong Kong tourist came alone and already went back. The 11 infected are all Thai," said Sopon Iamsirithawon, director-general of the Communicable Diseases Department.

It was the biggest jump in cases for weeks in Thailand, which was one of the first countries outside China to report infections of the new COVID-19 virus that has since swept much of the world.

