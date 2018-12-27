Couple in Malaysia arrested after 5-year-old son dies from alleged abuse

JOHOR BAHRU: A couple in Johor Bahru was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 26) after their five-year-old son died due to injuries sustained from alleged physical abuse.



The boy's 33-year-old father and his 23-year-old stepmother, an unemployed Indonesian national who had no passport or identification documents, were arrested at their house in Taman Sentosa.



Police received a report on the boy's death from a doctor who treated the victim at around midnight on Tuesday, said Johor Bahru Selatan district deputy police chief Mohd Afzanizam Yahaya.

The victim, who was taken unconscious to Sultan Ismail Hospital, had bruises and swelling on the right side of his face, as well as on his chest, stomach and both legs.

“We believe that the boy had been tortured for quite some time based upon the bruises and injuries inflicted on his body," Mohd Afzanizam said, as quoted by the Star Online.



‘’A post-mortem on the remains showed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the abdomen," he added.



Police investigations are underway.

