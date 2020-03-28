Brunei reports first coronavirus death

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Brunei reported its first coronavirus death on Saturday (Mar 28), that of a 64-year-old man.

Brunei has reported 115 cases of the virus so far, some of which were linked to a religious gathering in Malaysia that authorities said had been attended by about 16,000 people.

The man who died had not attended the gathering but had a history of travel to Malaysia and Cambodia.



Brunei said on Mar 15 that its citizens and foreign residents in the country were barred from leaving the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



