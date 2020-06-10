Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases for a second day

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Wednesday (Jun 10) its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases for a second successive day, with 1,241 new infections, taking its total to 34,316.

Wednesday's figure surpassed the record 1,043 new coronavirus infections reported on Tuesday.



There were 36 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, taking the number of fatalities to 1,959, according to health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

There are 12,129 patients who have recovered, he said. Data from Indonesia's COVID-19 task force shows at least 287,470 people have been tested.

"While our overall figures are still rising, if we look at the regional spread, the situation in most provinces has stabilised," said Dr Achmad. "Some provinces are seeing a rise due to more aggressive contact tracing."

Separately, President Joko Widodo on Wednesday told the task force as well as regional leaders to be wary of a second wave of infections, while being mindful that cases are still rising in some regions.

"Our work is not over and the threat of COVID-19 still looms large," Antaranews.com reported Mr Widodo as saying.



Capital city Jakarta last Friday began easing its months-long restrictions in stages, after seeing a decline in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.



Travel restrictions were also eased on Tuesday, with Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi announcing that Indonesians could fly after being declared healthy and while complying with health protocols.



Mr Widodo added that until there is an effective vaccine for the coronavirus, Indonesians "have to adapt with COVID-19".

"We have to adopt new habits that are in line with health protocols, such that while the community can be productive, safeguards are in place against COVID-19," said the president.

