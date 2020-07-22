China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, including nine in Xinjiang

People walk at a subway station in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk at a subway station in Beijing, China July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
BEIJING: China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday (Jul 21), up from 11 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, nine were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other five were imported cases.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic patients, up from six a day earlier.

As of Tuesday, mainland China had 83,707 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634. 

Source: Reuters/mi

