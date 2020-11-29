Hong Kong reports 115 COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly 4 months

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 115 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday (Nov 29), the highest in nearly four months, as authorities battle a renewed wave of COVID-19.

The figure was up from Saturday's 84 and the highest since Aug 1, when 125 cases were reported. It compares with the Jul 30 record of 149.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the new cases on Sunday, 109 were locally transmitted.

Since late January, 6,239 people in Hong Kong have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, of whom 109 have died of the disease.

Hong Kong has closed bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues for the third time this year, through at least Thursday. Authorities warn the resurgence is worsening rapidly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest jump in cases forced a delay in the launch of a "travel bubble" between Hong Kong and Singapore, originally scheduled for Nov 22, for at least two weeks.

Authorities are also reopening a temporary COVID-19 treatment hall near the city's airport.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram