Two US military bases on Okinawa locked down over COVID-19 cases

TOKYO: Two US Marine bases in Japan's Okinawa have been put into lockdown after dozens of coronavirus infections, with local officials criticising the American military's containment efforts.



There are tens of thousands of US servicemen stationed on the southern Japanese island.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga confirmed on Monday (Jul 13) that 62 cases have been detected at three bases. Thirty-nine of them are from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, 22 in Camp Hansen and one person in Camp Kinser. They had tested positive for COVID-19 between Jul 7 to Jul 12.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to the outbreak, almost all off-base travel was halted from Sunday, according to guidelines posted on the Marine Corps Installation Pacific Facebook page.



Marine Corps service members, dependents and civilians can move freely on the base but require permission to leave, including for medical appointments.



"Those orders are in place until further notice and limit base access and operations to essential personnel," the force said in a separate post.

The measures are "to protect our forces, our families, and the local community", it added, without providing details on the infections.



US military officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



"Japan and the US are sharing information about activity history of infected military individuals," Suga said at a regular news briefing.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The spike in infections has created tensions with local officials, including Okinawa governor Denny Tamaki.



He said on Saturday that he could say only that a "few dozen" cases had been found recently because the US military asked that the exact figure not be released.

"Okinawans are shocked by what we were told (by the US military)," Tamaki told a news conference. "We now have strong doubts that the US military has taken adequate disease prevention measures."

Mr Tamaki demanded transparency in the latest development and said he planned to request talks between the US military and Okinawan officials.

He said Okinawan officials also asked the Japanese government to demand that the US provide details including the number of cases, seal off Futenma and Camp Hansen, and step up preventive measures on base.

Okinawan officials made similar requests to the US military on Friday in order to address local residents' concerns, Tamaki said.

Okinawa is home to more than half of about 50,000 American troops based in Japan under a bilateral security pact, and the residents are sensitive to US base-related problems. Many Okinawans have long complained about pollution, noise and crime related to US bases.

Okinawans also oppose a planned relocation of the Futenma air base from the current site in a densely populated area in the south to a less populated area on the east coast.

Local media reported that the Okinawan assembly adopted a resolution on Friday protesting the US military's lack of transparency about its outbreak on base.

Okinawa has about 150 cases of the coronavirus. In all, Japan has about 21,000 cases and 1,000 deaths, with Tokyo reporting more than 200 new cases for a third straight day on Saturday.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram