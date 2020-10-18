China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all infections imported
SHANGHAI: China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct 17, the same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday (Oct 18).
All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.
China also reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 11 a day earlier.
As of Saturday, mainland China had 85,672 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,634.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram