China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all infections imported

Medical worker collects a swab from a student for nucleic acid testing in Qingdao
A medical worker collects a swab from a middle school student for nucleic acid testing in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, Oct 12, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/China Daily)

SHANGHAI: China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct 17, the same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday (Oct 18).

All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China also reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 11 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 85,672 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,634.

Source: Reuters/zl

