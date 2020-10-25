China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, all imported infections

BEIJING: China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Oct 23, down from 28 cases in the previous day, the health commission said on Sunday (Oct 25).

All 15 of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

It also reported 19 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 27 a day earlier.

According to a statement issued by the health commission in China's northwestern region Xinjiang on Saturday, one local asymptomatic case was detected in Kashgar city, China's first local detected case since Oct 14.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 85,790 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,634.

