China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Nov 19, up from 12 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday (Nov 20).

The National Health Commission said all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, also rose to 14 from 10 a day earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections to date in Mainland China stands at 86,398 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram