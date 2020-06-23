China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 13 in Beijing
BEIJING: China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Jun 22) of which 13 were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.
This compared with 18 confirmed cases a day earlier, nine of which were in Beijing.
Authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading following a series of local infections.
Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported for Jun 22, the same as a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram