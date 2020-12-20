China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, including 1 local transmission in Liaoning

BEIJING: Mainland China recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Dec 19), up from 17 a day earlier.



The National Health Commission on Sunday (Dec 20) said in its daily bulletin that 22 of the new cases were imported. A single local transmission was in the northeastern province of Liaoning.

Another 10 asymptomatic cases were also reported on Saturday, down from 16 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.

Mainland China has now reported an accumulated total of 86,829 coronavirus cases, with 4,634 deaths.

