China reports 54 new coronavirus cases, no domestic transmissions

SHANGHAI: China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that 54 new coronavirus cases were reported on the mainland on Friday, all involving so-called imported cases. There were 55 new cases a day earlier.

The total number of infections for mainland China now stands at 81,394, with the death toll rising by 3 to 3,295, it said.



Hubei province, the hardest-hit region in the country, had 67,801 coronavirus cases and 3,177 deaths as of end-Friday.



