Asia

China reports 54 new coronavirus cases, no domestic transmissions

Spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing
Passengers wearing face masks ride the subway, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI: China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that 54 new coronavirus cases were reported on the mainland on Friday, all involving so-called imported cases. There were 55 new cases a day earlier.

The total number of infections for mainland China now stands at 81,394, with the death toll rising by 3 to 3,295, it said.

Hubei province, the hardest-hit region in the country, had 67,801 coronavirus cases and 3,177 deaths as of end-Friday.

Source: Reuters

