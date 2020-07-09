China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, none in Beijing

BEIJING: China reported nine new coronavirus cases for Jul 8, compared with seven a day earlier, the health authority said on Thursday (Jul 9).

All of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported six new asymptomatic patients, same as a day earlier.

In Beijing, the city government reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jul 8, the third straight day of no new cases as the city curbs the spread of the disease.

