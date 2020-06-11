Beijing reports first confirmed COVID-19 case in nearly two months

BEIJING: Beijing confirmed a new coronavirus case on Thursday (Jun 11), Chinese official and ruling Communist Party-backed media reported, the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the capital in nearly two months.



The patient, a 52-year-old man, checked into a clinic on Wednesday due to a fever, according to the official party newspaper People's Daily. The patient said he had not left Beijing or been in contact with anyone who had travelled from overseas in the last two weeks, the report said.



China reported 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases by the end of Wednesday, four of which were asymptomatic.



All the new confirmed cases involved travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said.



The tally of mainland infections now stands at 83,057 with the death toll unchanged at 4,634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the coronavirus but do not show symptoms, as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

