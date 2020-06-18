China reports 28 new coronavirus cases, including 21 in Beijing

SHANGHAI: China reported 28 new coronavirus cases as of Jun 17, 21 of which were in the capital of Beijing, the country's health commission said on Thursday (Jun 18).

The National Health Commission said four of the 28 cases were imported ones involving travellers from overseas, and that there were eight new asymptomatic coronavirus cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A day earlier, the commission reported 44 confirmed cases, 11 of which were imported, and 11 asymptomatic cases.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 83,293. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients - those who are infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms - as confirmed coronavirus cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new cases bring the total in Beijing to 158 over the past week – the worst outbreak in the city since early February.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram