COVID-19: China reports 28 deaths, rise in new cases outside epicentre

BEIJING: China on Saturday (Mar 7) reported 28 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,070.

There were 99 fresh cases of infection, according to the National Health Commission, with a rise in new cases outside the virus epicentre of Hubei province for a third consecutive day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were 25 new cases reported outside the central province, which remains under lockdown in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

New infections reported from Hubei have been on a downward trend for several weeks and at 74, the number of new cases is the lowest since quarantine measures were placed on the province in late January.

But health officials also reported 24 confirmed imported cases - fuelling fears in China that infections could swell again as people get infected overseas.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide surged past 100,000 on Friday, as a wave of countries reported their first cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram