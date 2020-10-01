Millions on the move as China eyes Golden Week holiday bounce

BEIJING: Hundreds of millions in China hustled to enjoy their first major national holiday since the country beat its COVID-19 outbreak, filling airports and train stations on Thursday (Oct 1).

The Golden Week holiday marks the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949 and sees an astonishing annual movement of people trying to get home or take holidays.

But this year has added significance, with the crowds filling the concourses pointing to a country rebounding from the outbreak and parading the freedom to travel as a contrast to the rolling lockdowns hitting much of the world.

"Normally, we would take a family holiday abroad during the Golden Week, but this year we opted for a staycation instead," said Niu Honglin from Shanghai.

Niu booked rooms in a boutique hotel near Shanghai Disneyland but quickly encountered the problem of millions of extra tourists hunting fun at home.

"My daughter had to wait in line for nearly three hours to get on a ride," she said.

A girl wearing a face mask poses for a picture at Shanghai Disney Resort as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens in Shanghai, China on May 11, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

Zhao Kerui, a designer with a flexible working schedule, often takes several trips abroad each year. Last year, he visited Malaysia and Japan.

He had planned to visit Istanbul or South Korea's Jeju island this year, but eventually decided to instead visit cities duch as Chengdu, known for being the home of pandas, as well as scenic Guilin, famed for its karst limestone hills.

"To take a trip abroad, you will be quarantined for half a month when you arrive, and when you return, it's another half a month of quarantine," Zhao said. "One month is gone with you doing nothing at all."

Tourists gather at a waterfront pavilion at the West Lake in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province, Oct 1, 2020. (Photo: Chinatopix via AP)

Domestic travel has sprung back to life and given the economy a boost after the virus shuttered businesses and scared away tourists following its emergence in Wuhan late last year.

"The Chinese economy has shown strong resilience," Premier Li Keqiang told parliament on Wednesday.

"We will nurture new drivers of growth" he vowed, hailing the "rejuvenation of the Chinese nation".

Wuhan in central China is back in business too, with visitors thronging to the Yellow Crane Tower – a Taoist shrine – according to the country's biggest travel agency Ctrip.

A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair holding a Chinese flag along a covered walkway at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, Oct 1, 2020. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

MUCH-NEEDED SPENDING

More than 600 million trips will be taken during the holiday, down 20 per cent from a year ago, Ctrip estimated, but they will still force the state railway to lay on an 1,000 extra trains a day.

Visitors stand in a doorway at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, Oct 1, 2020. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

Around 108 million passengers will take trains during the eight-day holiday – around 13.5 million a day.

They are likely to bring much-needed spending to far-flung parts of China. Last year, travellers spent US$9.5 billion during the Golden Week.

Many will take luxury holidays at home, travel operator Quanar said, amid global travel restrictions.

But the absence of their tourist dollars this year will leave regional nations from Thailand to Cambodia wincing from the economic pain caused by the prolonged closure of borders.

Cao Ke, a science researcher based in Shanghai, usually spends his National Day holiday relaxing at the beaches in Thailand's Phuket island.

This year, he's heading to the southern coastal province of Fujian in China, hoping to take some nice photos.

“I usually prefer travelling abroad, because there are too many people travelling domestically, and accommodation and meals become very expensive," said Cao.

A woman adjusts her clothing near the Chinese National Flag flown on Tiananmen Square during National Day in Beijing, Oct 1, 2020. (Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan)

At Beijing's Capital Airport, whose check-in rows and aisles were empty in February, thousands of passengers queued up with their luggage and children in tow.

Life in the Chinese capital has gradually returned to normal after ghostly scenes of empty roads in January and February, and a second virus outbreak in June.

The once eerily empty streets in the city's financial district are packed, previously deserted malls are full of shoppers and ice rinks have filled with children learning to skate again.

Chinese retail sales edged back to growth in August for the first time since the pandemic struck, signalling a rebound for the world's second-largest economy.

