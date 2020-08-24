In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments COVID-19 impact

Asia

In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments COVID-19 impact

A technician demonstrates for the camera the assembling of a wax figure of U.S. President Donald Tr
A technician demonstrates for the camera the assembling of a wax figure of US President Donald Trump at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts, Aug 21, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business: With the US presidential election, demand for the centre's wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts.

Instead, the spread of the COVID-19 has halted new orders and stalled overseas travel, including to and from the United States. He is now holding off on producing a replica of Joe Biden.

READ: Biden slams Trump for 'walking away' as COVID-19 ravaged US

Wax figures of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed at a
Wax figures of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts, Aug 21, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

"Tourist sites, amusement parks, houses of famous people are temporarily not open," Zeng said. "Since they can't resume work, we can't get new orders."

Shanghay Maiyi Arts was founded in 2012 as a manufacturer and supplier of wax figures.

Located in the outskirts of Shanghai, about an hour's drive from the city centre, its exhibition hall also doubles as makeshift museum, where guests can pose next to replicas of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, martial arts star Jackie Chan, and others.

READ: China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, eighth day without local infections

A wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai
A wax figure of US President Donald Trump is seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts, Aug 21, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

Zeng says that by 2019, the company was shipping up to 700 figures annually to customers, with about one-third going overseas.

The coronavirus, however, hit orders twice: First in China, when factories and tourist sites closed, and then overseas. Business remains about two-thirds its normal size, Zeng says.

READ: WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years

A technician works on a wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi A
A technician works on a wax figure of US President Donald Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts, Aug 21, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

Zeng says that the hardest part of making a replica is the face. It can take a month alone to design and sculpt perfect features.

The company uses specialists to make a replica's hair and clothing. It can take three months to bring a figure to fruition, from start to finish.

READ: Trump administration moves to advance COVID-19 treatment, possible vaccine: Reports

A technician works on a wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi A
A technician works on a wax figure of US President Donald Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts, Aug 21, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

Although Trump is the company's best-selling model in the United States, in China, the top seller is something closer to home: A replica of a security guard, asleep and slumped in a chair, brings in the most orders.

Last year the shop produced 16 Trump wax statues, six of which went abroad.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark