China's Hubei province reports 116 new coronavirus deaths, with 4,823 new cases

BEIJING: The number of new deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak rose by 116 as of Thursday (Feb 13), the province's health commission said on its website on Friday.

A further 4,823 cases had been detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 51,986.

A day earlier, China's death toll from COVID-19 spiked dramatically after authorities changed their counting methods, fuelling concern that the epidemic is far worse than being reported.



But the World Health Organization moved to calm fears, saying the new numbers did "not represent a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak".

