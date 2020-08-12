China's Jingzhou city says woman tests positive for COVID-19 again after recovering
BEIJING: Jingzhou city in China's central province of Hubei reported on Wednesday (Aug 12) a COVID-19 case where the person turned positive again after recovering months ago, the Jingzhou government said.
The 68-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Feb 8 but recovered a few months ago, tested positive again on Aug 9, the government said.
She is now under quarantine and treatment, and people who have contacted her have tested negative for the coronavirus, it said.
There is no evidence of a risk of transmission from relapsed cases, it added.
