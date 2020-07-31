China reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, highest since Mar 5

SHANGHAI: China reported 127 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday (Jul 30), up from 105 the previous day, the country's health authority said on Friday.

It is the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases in China since Mar 5.

Of the new cases, 112 were in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang, up from 96 a day earlier. Another 11 were in Liaoning province in the northeast, up from five the previous day.

There were four new imported cases on Jul 30, compared to three a day earlier, while the number of new asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers stood at 11, down from 21 on the previous day.

China has reported a total of 84,292 coronavirus cases by the end of Jul 30.

CHINESE FIRM TO TEST POTENTIAL VACCINE

Chinese drug company Sinopharm and Parana state have agreed to launch the fourth major COVID-19 vaccine trial in Brazil and will seek regulatory approval in the next two weeks, the Brazilian partners said on Wednesday.



A trial by Sinopharm would join Phase III trials already announced in Brazil by AstraZeneca, Sinovac Biotech and a Pfizer partnership with BioNTech.

Jorge Callado, head of the Parana Technology Institute (Tecpar), said they would soon finalise their proposal and submit it for approval with federal health regulator Anvisa.



Sinopharm's candidate vaccine is already being tested in the United Arab Emirates with 15,000 volunteers.



